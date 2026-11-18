New Delhi: The government has announced a new grievance redressal and accountability framework under the rural employment law to ensure that complaints from rural workers are heard on time and resolved effectively.

Under the framework, notified under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, the Ministry of Rural Development has laid down guidelines for district-level ombudspersons and appellate authorities.

A dedicated ombudsperson at the district level will address complaints relating to job cards, denial of employment, delayed wage payments, delay compensation, worksite facilities, muster rolls and other statutory entitlements of rural workers, according to the new guidelines.

Covering discrimination, harassment The framework also covers complaints of discrimination, harassment and violations of workers’ rights, particularly those involving women and vulnerable groups.

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 came into force on 1 July 2026 across all states and Union Territories. Since coming into force on 1 July 2026, the Act has replaced the erstwhile MGNREGA framework and provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to eligible rural households.

The latest guidelines are aimed at strengthening institutional oversight and providing rural workers with an accessible mechanism to seek redressal of grievances arising from the implementation of the rural employment programme, the ministry said.

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The ministry has also expanded the pool of eligible candidates for appointment as ombudspersons to include individuals with experience in rural development, public administration, law, academics, social work and management. Changes have also been made to provisions governing tenure and remuneration to ensure continuity and effective functioning.

Digital route A key feature of the guidelines is a dedicated digital platform for registering and tracking complaints, recording proceedings, uploading awards and monitoring action taken on grievance redressal. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs taken during field visits will also be used to improve transparency and documentation.

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The guidelines further strengthen community participation by requiring ombudspersons to attend at least three social audit public hearings or Gram Sabhas every month. This is expected to provide workers with an opportunity to raise concerns directly and enable authorities to identify discrepancies and initiate corrective action.