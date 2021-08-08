The government has initiated a process to standardize the size of Indian footwear keeping in mind the demographic and anthropometric features of the Indian feet, commerce and industry ministry has informed the Parliament.





“The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has initiated the development of ‘Indian footwear sizing system’ in consultation with Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai. The present Indian Standard IS 1638:1969 specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French Standards. This standard requires a revision to accommodate for demographic, anthropometric features of the Indian feet, leading to more comfortable footwear and overall health of an individual," minister of state in the commerce and industry ministry Som Prakash told Rajya Sabha.





The minister said since the anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults are demographic-dependent, it is necessary to design and develop correct footwear exclusively for the Indian population. “The development of ‘Indian Footwear Sizing system’ aims to identify the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population for footwear and to define proportions and rules of constructing shoe lasts required for providing well-fitting and healthy footwear. It includes anthropometric survey, statistical analysis and development of an Indian foot sizing system and involves foot bio-mechanics and gait study, materials identification, lasts fabrication, development of design patterns and comfort parameters, wear trials, generation of specification," he added.

The responsibility of compliance with the new sizing system will continue with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). “It is carried out to get accurate measurement for a population of around 130 crores taking into consideration all the regional variations, variations due to gender, age, health condition towards indigenisation of key products essential for realization of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat," the minister said.

