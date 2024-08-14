The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed Culture secretary Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohan will replace Ajay Bhalla as new Home Secretary on August 22.

He is currently posted as Officer on Special Duty in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:89), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect," said a notification by Deepti Umashankar, Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer.

“The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM: 84) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024."

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Union Home Secretary in August 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}