Business News/ News / Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary, to take over from Ajay Bhalla on August 22

Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary, to take over from Ajay Bhalla on August 22

Livemint

  • Govind Mohan will replace Ajay Bhalla as new Home Secretary on August 22.

Secretary, Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan. File Photo

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed Culture secretary Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary.

Mohan will replace Ajay Bhalla as new Home Secretary on August 22.

He is currently posted as Officer on Special Duty in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:89), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect," said a notification by Deepti Umashankar, Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer.

“The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM: 84) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024."

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Union Home Secretary in August 2019.

Mohan is an electrical engineer from BHU-IIT Varanasi. He had two stints in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the past, said reports.

