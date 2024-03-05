Govt advises Indians working at Israeli border areas to relocate after Kerala resident dies in missile attack
Indian embassy in Israel has advised the fellow Indians working at border areas to relocate to safety within the country after a Kerala resident died in a missile attack
The Indian embassy in Israel has advised Indians working at Israeli border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country following anti-tank missile attack in Margaliot, Galilee region that killed one Indian and injured two others. All three victims were from Kerala.