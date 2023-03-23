Home / News / Govt advises states to follow 5-fold strategy to fight Covid-19 as cases go up
Back

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday advised all the states to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to fight Covid-19.

The notification stated, "We will do another mock drill to see the COVID-19 preparations. Mock drills will be done soon in all the states/UTs."

According to the notification issued by the Health Ministry, more than 220.65 crore total doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.

"There has been no evidence of an increase in hospitalization. Precaution doses should be increased. Enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all severe acute respiratory Illness (Sari) cases needs to be done", reads the statement.

The Ministry has also asked the states to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid 19 across health facilities. Apart from this, states have been asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout