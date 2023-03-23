Govt advises states to follow 5-fold strategy to fight Covid-19 as cases go up1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour are the five-fold strategies to fight Covid-19 as cases go up across the country
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday advised all the states to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to fight Covid-19.
