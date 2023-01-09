The Central government on Monday issued an advisory to all the TV channels against broadcasting disturbing footage, and distressing images including incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence against women and children, saying no editing of violent videos is being done by the channels. The government has said that gory images of blood, dead bodies, physical assault are “distasteful and distressing" for the audience and are “against programme code". The advisory has been issued after several instances of lack of discretion by television channels were noticed by the ministry.

