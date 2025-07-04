Govt warns some heart medicines can cause erectile dysfunction, psoriasis

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued an alert on widely-prescribed beta-blockers (heart medications), saying that these drugs can cause severe adverse reactions, including erectile dysfunction and psoriasis (a chronic skin condition).

Beta-blockers, often prescribed by doctors to manage abnormal heart rhythms, prevent heart attacks, and treat migraines, are a cornerstone in cardiovascular care.

However, a recent analysis of adverse drug reactions by the IPC revealed that combinations of beta-blockers such as Propranolol and Metoprolol are associated with psoriasis. Furthermore, combinations including Metoprolol, Propranolol, Atenolol, and Carvedilol have been linked to reversible erectile dysfunction.

Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above ADRs associated with the use of above suspected drugs, the IPC said. "If such reactions are encountered, please report to the NCC-PvPI (National Coordination Centre - Pharmacovigilance Programme of India), IPC by filling of Suspected Adverse Drug Reactions Reporting Form/Medicines Side Effect Reporting Form for Consumer," the IPC said in a communication to hospitals and healthcare professionals.

This alert from the IPC, which is an autonomous organisation under the health ministry that sets safety standards for drugs manufactured and sold in the country, follows earlier reports from the government raising alarms about these life-saving drugs.

An adverse drug reaction (ADR) is defined as a harmful, unintended result from taking medication, which can occur from a single dose, prolonged use, or drug combinations.

Queries sent to the health ministry regarding the alert remained unanswered till press time.

India's beta-blocker market is substantial, currently valued at over $11 billion and projected to cross $15 billion by 2030.

Adverse drug reactions Given the widespread use of these medications, the IPC has advised healthcare professionals, patients, and consumers to "closely monitor the possibility of the adverse drug reactions associated with the use of suspected beta blockers drugs".

The IPC plays a crucial role in monitoring adverse drug reactions across the Indian population, assisting the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in making regulatory decisions to ensure safe use of medicines. Since March, the IPC has identified adverse reactions in connection with eight different drugs.

Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma, director & unit head, cardiology, Paras Health, Gurugram, said that the recent alert issued by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission regarding adverse drug reactions linked to beta blockers highlight a serious concern.