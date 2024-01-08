Govt announces ₹45000 crore investment to develop river cruise tourism
The plan includes expanding river cruise tourism from eight to 26 waterways and increasing cruise circuits with night stays from 17 to 80. The number of river cruise terminals is set to rise from 15 to 185, expecting a significant boost in cruise tourism traffic by 2047.
New Delhi: The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways has announced a ₹45,000 crore investment to develop river cruise tourism, aiming to leverage India's inland waterways for economic growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message