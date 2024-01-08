Govt announces ₹45000 crore investment to develop river cruise tourism

New Delhi: The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways has announced a ₹45,000 crore investment to develop river cruise tourism, aiming to leverage India's inland waterways for economic growth.

This investment includes ₹35,000 crore for cruise vessels and ₹10,000 crore for cruise terminal infrastructure by 2047, the ministry said in a statement. The decision, aimed at transforming India's inland waterways into dynamic commercial channels, was taken at the inaugural Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting in Kolkata.

Chaired by shipping and ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the meeting brought together state ministers and industry leaders to strategize on enhancing inland waterway viability. Sonowal highlighted the IWDC's goal of sustainable development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat by the end of Amrit Kaal.

The plan includes expanding river cruise tourism from eight to 26 waterways and increasing cruise circuits with night stays from 17 to 80. The number of river cruise terminals is set to rise from 15 to 185, expecting a significant boost in cruise tourism traffic by 2047.

To enhance inland waterways for cargo trade, a ₹15,200 crore investment was agreed upon at the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS), held in Mumbai in October last year. This investment is expected to fuel a growth rate exceeding 400%, boosting volumes to up to 500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2047.

Sonowal launched the ‘Harit Nauka’ guidelines and ‘River Cruise Tourism Roadmap, 2047’ at the IWDC. The roadmap outlines over 30 potential cruise routes, including an action plan for river cruise development.

Aligned with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the government's initiatives aim to increase the modal share of inland waterway transportation (IWT) from 2% to 5% and elevate IWT cargo volume to over 500 MTPA. Notable projects include the Jal Marg Vikas Project for the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system and multimodal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj, and Haldia.

The government is also promoting alternative propulsion fuels for ships, with eight electric catamaran vessels already deployed for pilgrimage tourism. Covering 24 states with 111 National Waterways, IWT is set to transform logistics and passenger movement across India.

The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 encompasses 46 initiatives to develop IWT, focusing on creating port-based agglomeration centres, coastal berths, and enhancing connectivity. This vision aims to harness India's 7,500km coastline and inland waterways for inclusive growth and employment.

