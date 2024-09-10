Senior Advocates S. Dwarakanath, Ms. Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P. Shankar, and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare) have been appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for the Apex Court.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal for the appointment of six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) in the Supreme Court of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of six senior advocates 1. Senior Advocates S. Dwarakanath;

2. Ms. Archana Pathak Dave; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Satya Darshi Sanjay;

4. Brijender Chahar;

5. Raghavendra P. Shankar; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare)

According to the notification, these appointments has been made for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office. These appointed senior advocates, who have been involved in numerous high-profile cases before the Supreme Court, bring a wealth of experience in diverse legal fields, including constitutional law, commercial law, and corporate law.

Kolkata rape-murder case Highlights As per the notification, these appointments are made by the Union Government to strengthen the legal team representing the government's interests in the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata rape case in SC: On Monday, the Supreme Court had reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by September 10. The court noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them. However, doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continued their protest over the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Shashi Tharoor remarks case The top court today stayed further proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remark in 2018 about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan also issued notice to Delhi police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Babbar, who complained against Tharoor's remarks, and fixed the matter for hearing next after four weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Further proceedings in pursuance to the impugned judgment is stayed until further orders," the bench ordered.