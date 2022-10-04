Govt approves 26k crore to install new 25,000 telecom towers

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said ₹26,000 crore has been approved by the government to install new 25,000 telecom towers in the next 500 days. He said the measure was being taken as connectivity was vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country, during the three-day Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers which concluded yesterday, according to an official statement of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}