Govt asks hospitals to be ready to address heat-related ailments

Govt asks hospitals to be ready to address heat-related ailments1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- The health ministry has directed all health facilities to keep updating the department with cases and deaths due to heat
New Delhi: The health ministry has directed all states to conduct daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses and asked hospitals to keep adequate essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, and ORS ready and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.
New Delhi: The health ministry has directed all states to conduct daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses and asked hospitals to keep adequate essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, and ORS ready and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.
Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, has also directed all health facilities to keep updating the department with cases and deaths due to heat.
Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, has also directed all health facilities to keep updating the department with cases and deaths due to heat.
February is witnessing rising temperatures in several parts of India. With temperatures already touching unusually high levels at some places in the country, it is feared the country might experience a warm and prolonged summer this year
February is witnessing rising temperatures in several parts of India. With temperatures already touching unusually high levels at some places in the country, it is feared the country might experience a warm and prolonged summer this year
“From 1st March, 2023 daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Please ensure that all health facilities continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths. State, districts and city health departments to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, mapping and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies," said Bhushan in a communication to state government.
“From 1st March, 2023 daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Please ensure that all health facilities continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths. State, districts and city health departments to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, mapping and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies," said Bhushan in a communication to state government.
Bhushan has directed all hospitals to ensure uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels, energy conversation measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof, window shades, etc. In addition to this, rain water harvesting and recycling plants also be explored for self-sufficiency in water.
Bhushan has directed all hospitals to ensure uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels, energy conversation measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof, window shades, etc. In addition to this, rain water harvesting and recycling plants also be explored for self-sufficiency in water.