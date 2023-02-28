Govt asks hospitals to be ready to address heat-related ailments

“From 1st March, 2023 daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Please ensure that all health facilities continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths. State, districts and city health departments to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, mapping and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies," said Bhushan in a communication to state government.