The government on Monday banned imports of mosquito killer racket if the price is below ₹121 per racket, a move aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the product.

A notification regarding this has been issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Import policy of mosquito killer racket....is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited' if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is below ₹121 per racket," DGFT said in a notification.

In another notification, the Directorate imposed curbs on imports of melon seeds.

Now, the product has been put under a restricted category, which means an importer would need to seek licence or permission from the DGFT for the imports.

"Import policy of melon seeds....has been revised from 'free' to 'restricted' subject to the revised policy condition," it added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.