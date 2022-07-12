Govt calls all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of Monsoon Session

Govt calls all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of Monsoon Session1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
- The government has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 17 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament
The central government has called for an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government has called for the all-party meeting at 11 am on July 17, Sunday.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on July 18, Monday, and continue till August 18.
According to the reports, the India-China border standoff, the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces, unemployment, and the falling value of the rupee are some of the issues the Opposition is likely to brought up in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Earlier, the NDA leaders met on Sunday, July 10, for a detailed discussion on strategy ahead of the Monsoon Session.
The Congress had on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The party alleged that PM Narendra Modi was "appeasing" Beijing to save his image. The BJP hit back, asking if Congress believes in the Indian army or not.
"More than two years after the border crisis with China began in eastern Ladakh, PM Modi's strategy can be summed up with DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify," Congress's Lok Sabha chief whip Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday.
While referring to the government's "no one has entered the Indian territory" statement, Gogoi said, "Yet somehow India has lost control of 1,000 square kilometres of territory where our troops could earlier patrol but are now either blocked by Chinese troops or are no longer able to enter because of disengagement agreements."
