Govt considering opening GeM portal for individual buyers

New Delhi: The list of buyers on the government e-Marketplace (GeM) is likely to be broadened to open it up for individual buyers.
To start with, unique products under the ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) category would be offered for individual buyers, a move that is aimed at tapping the e-commerce market potential, two officials slaid.
In the current set-up, only government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), state governments, panchayats and cooperatives are allowed to procure goods and services from GeM.
“The GeM has developed robust and transparent procurement mechanisms, and we are ready to roll out the services for individuals too," one of the officials cited above said.
The proposal is in the consideration stage and likely to be approved soon, both officials said.
The first official said the basket of goods and services for individual buying would be expanded in a phased manner. Apart from ODOP, the GeM is also looking to allow individual buying for a huge range of handmade products, the second official said.
Under the ODOP initiative, a total of 1,102 products from 761 districts across the country have been identified for sale. The products have been selected by states/UTs by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem on the ground, those identified under districts as export hubs (DEH), and GI-tagged products.
Currently, 11,861 product categories are available at GeM and 141,422 buyers are registered with the government portal.
Queries sent to commerce ministry spokesperson and GeM remained unanswered till press time.
“We have a robust system in place and the GeM is ready to take any number of orders. We ensure timely delivery of the product," the second official said.
There are several unique products identified from every district such as Agra’s leather products, musical instruments and readymade garments of Amroha, turmeric of Lower Siang in Arunachal Pradesh that can be purchased by individuals through GeM.
Hailing the proposed initiative, Banda district magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal said, “Banda’s Shazar stone is a very unique product. Formed in the riverbed of the majestic Ken river, no two Shazar pieces are alike. Every piece is distinct and unique. The stone has a huge demand domestically and internationally as it is used for making jewellery and other decorative items. The government’s plan to allow individual buying of ODOP products on GeM will immensely benefit Shazar craftsmen of Banda. This will also give a major boost to Shazar stone’s rising demand globally."
Besides that, Banda has also been provided with GI tag (Geographical Indicators) which distinguishes Shazar stone as a unique product of this area, Nagpal said.
The plan of GeM has been hailed by the industry. “I am excited about the government’s progressive decision to open the doors of the GeM to individual consumers," said Mohit Agarwal, co-founder of HealthMug.com - a health e-commerce platform.
We encourage and support the government’s initiative, anticipating a good impact that will not only increase GeM’s customer base but also contribute to a broader acceptability of e-commerce in India, Agarwal added.