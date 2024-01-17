Govt considering opening GeM portal for individual buyers

Hailing the proposed initiative, Banda district magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal said, “Banda’s Shazar stone is a very unique product. Formed in the riverbed of the majestic Ken river, no two Shazar pieces are alike. Every piece is distinct and unique. The stone has a huge demand domestically and internationally as it is used for making jewellery and other decorative items. The government’s plan to allow individual buying of ODOP products on GeM will immensely benefit Shazar craftsmen of Banda. This will also give a major boost to Shazar stone’s rising demand globally."