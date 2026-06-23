Govt defers quality compliance timelines for select steel products

New Delhi: The Centre has extended quality compliance timelines for select steel products and industrial screws by up to three years, giving manufacturers time to align their production processes with mandatory quality standards.

The move is in line with the government's broader effort to improve the ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens on industry while maintaining product quality and safety standards. The decision follows NITI Aayog's recommendations to rationalise quality control regulations and provide manufacturers greater flexibility. As of now, 713 quality control orders (QCOs) are in practice.

In separate notifications issued late on Monday, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) allowed the steel ministry to extend the implementation timelines under the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024 and the Cross Recessed Screws (Quality Control) Order, 2025.

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Under the amendments, the enforcement of BIS standards for mild steel used in metal arc welding electrodes and steels for die blocks used in drop forging of the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, has been deferred for three years from the date of publication of the notification.

Compliance requirements for stainless steel sheets and strips for utensils, stainless steel plates, sheets and strips, and low-nickel austenitic stainless steel sheets and strips used in utensils and kitchen appliances have been postponed until 31 March 2027.

The three screw categories, for which the deadline has been extended by three years, concern drywall screws, chipboard screws, and countersunk-head wood screws, and are used in construction, furniture manufacturing, interior fit-outs, and woodworking applications.

The deferment is likely to benefit exporters from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan, which are among the major suppliers of steel products and industrial components to India.

As per the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) data, India's exports of steel and steel raw materials increased to $20.7 billion in FY26 from $19.4 billion in FY25, while imports declined to $21.5 billion from $22.7 billion during the same period.

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The move marks another instance of the government easing implementation timelines following industry feedback. Manufacturers have in the past sought additional time to obtain BIS licences, upgrade testing and production facilities, and align manufacturing processes with prescribed Indian standards.

"Several user industries and MSMEs were facing challenges in sourcing BIS-compliant materials and adapting their production processes within the earlier deadline," said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum, a body representing India’s small and medium manufacturers. The additional time will help manufacturers align with the standards in a smoother manner while ensuring that supply chains remain uninterrupted, Kumar added.

QCOs mandate that specified products conform to relevant Indian standards and bear the BIS mark before they can be manufactured, imported, stored or sold in the country. Non-compliance can attract penalties under the BIS Act, 2016.

“Low-nickel austenitic stainless steel is vital for delivering durable, safe, and affordable kitchen solutions across Indian households” said Ravi Saxena, founder and chief executive officer of Wonderchef, a kitchen cookware company. “This extension provides manufacturers and suppliers the necessary runway to smoothly realign backend ops, set up the required testing infrastructure, and upgrade ecosystems without disrupting production.”

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