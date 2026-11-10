Govt makes EVs default choice for staff cars, sets ₹20 lakh procurement cap

New Delhi: The finance ministry has made electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for government staff cars, signalling a shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles in official fleets as India seeks to cut oil imports and transport emissions.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the department of expenditure said ministries and government departments should ordinarily procure EVs when replacing or retiring their existing internal combustion engine (ICE) staff cars. Departments seeking to buy an ICE vehicle instead will have to justify the decision through a detailed proposal to the expenditure department. A senior government official confirmed the development to Mint.