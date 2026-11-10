Govt makes EVs default choice for staff cars, sets ₹20 lakh procurement cap

New Delhi: The finance ministry has made electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for government staff cars, signalling a shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles in official fleets as India seeks to cut oil imports and transport emissions.
New Delhi: The finance ministry has made electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for government staff cars, signalling a shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles in official fleets as India seeks to cut oil imports and transport emissions.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the department of expenditure said ministries and government departments should ordinarily procure EVs when replacing or retiring their existing internal combustion engine (ICE) staff cars. Departments seeking to buy an ICE vehicle instead will have to justify the decision through a detailed proposal to the expenditure department. A senior government official confirmed the development to Mint.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the department of expenditure said ministries and government departments should ordinarily procure EVs when replacing or retiring their existing internal combustion engine (ICE) staff cars. Departments seeking to buy an ICE vehicle instead will have to justify the decision through a detailed proposal to the expenditure department. A senior government official confirmed the development to Mint.
The move is aimed at promoting electric mobility, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and taking into account prevailing vehicle prices and lifecycle costs, the notification, seen by Mint, said. The government has also set a procurement ceiling of ₹20 lakh for electric cars, higher than the ₹10 lakh limit for ICE and hybrid vehicles.
The decision comes as India seeks to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. Transport accounts for 12% of the country's carbon emissions, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The shift to EVs could also help reduce India's dependence on imported oil, with the country meeting about 90% of its oil requirements through imports. It may also help curb vehicular pollution.
“Making EVs the default for government staff cars is a welcome step. Zero-emission vehicles cut tailpipe pollution, keep India’s auto industry competitive as global markets electrify, and reduce our reliance on imported oil,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, a global think tank. The government is leading by example, he said.
However, government fleets have so far seen limited EV adoption. A 2022 Lok Sabha disclosure showed that of 847,544 government vehicles, only 5,384 were electric, accounting for 0.63%. The EV share was 0.58% in Union government fleets and 0.31% in state government fleets.
The revised Staff Car Rules govern the purchase, control, maintenance and use of official vehicles assigned to government ministries, departments and public sector enterprises.
Email queries and calls to the department of expenditure spokesperson seeking confirmation and comment had not received an immediate response.
EV push
In May this year, the government's demand aggregation agency, Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), announced an EV-as-a-service model for central and state governments and their public sector enterprises to encourage adoption across official fleets. The initiative came amid efforts to promote electric mobility following the oil shock triggered by the West Asia conflict.
India is already a major market for electric mobility. It is the world's largest market for electric three-wheelers and the second-largest for electric buses and two-wheelers, according to the IEA's Global EV Outlook 2026, based on 2025 sales.
The country recorded sales of 2.66 million EVs in FY26, up 30% from the previous financial year, according to the government's VAHAN vehicle registration database. India's EV market is projected to grow to $110.7 billion by 2029, from $54.41 billion in 2025, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.
Clean vehicles
The government's approach to cleaner vehicles in its own fleet has, however, at times divided the automobile industry. In May 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the air quality regulator for Delhi and its surrounding areas, defined clean vehicles as EVs, hybrids, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles. It urged government departments to procure only clean vehicles.
The move drew criticism from EV manufacturers, who had lobbied against giving hybrids—powered by a combination of an internal combustion engine and an electric motor—the same policy status as EVs, Mint reported on 4 June 2025.
The differences between EV and hybrid vehicle manufacturers had also surfaced when a draft Delhi EV policy proposed equal tax incentives for both powertrains in April 2025.
The final Delhi EV policy, which came into force in July this year, did not provide incentives for hybrid vehicles. Instead, it set deadlines for phasing out the sale of ICE two-wheelers from April 2028 and three-wheelers from January 2027.