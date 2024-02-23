Govt expects record road construction in FY24
The government has set an aspirational target to construct 13,814 km of highways in FY24 and has reached 7,685 km level till January. The ministry expects to complete construction of 9,500 km new highway alignments this fiscal year.
The government expects to end the financial year 2023-24 with highest ever capacity addition of highway projects that will surpass even the record construction levels seen in the pandemic year 2020-21.
