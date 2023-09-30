Govt extends CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta's tenure till June 2024

The tenure of Nitin Gupta, the incumbent chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been extended till June 30, 2024, the Union government said in a notification issued on September 30.

The nine-month extension for Gupta came on the day when he was scheduled to retire and demit office. As per the Centre's notification, his service period has been extended “on contract basis".

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, “with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers".

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Gupta, 60, is a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-Tax department. He was appointed at the helm of the CBDT in June 2022.

Under Gupta's chairmanship, the tax collection has soared to new highs. In FY23, the CBDT collected net direct taxes of ₹16.61 lakh crore, marking a growth of 17.63 percent as compared to Rs. 14.12 lakh crore mopped up in the preceding fiscal.

The CBDT, notably, is the apex policy-making body for the taxation department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!