Govt extends CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta's tenure till June 2024
The nine-month extension for Gupta came on the day when he was scheduled to retire and demit office. As per the Centre's notification, his service period has been extended “on contract basis”.
The tenure of Nitin Gupta, the incumbent chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been extended till June 30, 2024, the Union government said in a notification issued on September 30.
