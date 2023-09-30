Hello User
Govt extends CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta's tenure till June 2024

Govt extends CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta's tenure till June 2024

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

  • The nine-month extension for Gupta came on the day when he was scheduled to retire and demit office. As per the Centre's notification, his service period has been extended “on contract basis”.

Nitin Gupta was appointed as CBDT chief in June last year. He was scheduled to retire on September 30

The tenure of Nitin Gupta, the incumbent chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been extended till June 30, 2024, the Union government said in a notification issued on September 30.

The nine-month extension for Gupta came on the day when he was scheduled to retire and demit office. As per the Centre's notification, his service period has been extended “on contract basis".

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, “with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers".

Gupta, 60, is a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-Tax department. He was appointed at the helm of the CBDT in June 2022.

Under Gupta's chairmanship, the tax collection has soared to new highs. In FY23, the CBDT collected net direct taxes of 16.61 lakh crore, marking a growth of 17.63 percent as compared to Rs. 14.12 lakh crore mopped up in the preceding fiscal.

The CBDT, notably, is the apex policy-making body for the taxation department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

(With PTI inputs)

30 Sep 2023
