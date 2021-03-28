Govt funds, corp bond market may fall short of financing infra projects

Over 7,000 infrastructure projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline cannot be funded only through government funds and the corporate bond market is also not mature enough to provide adequate funding for a such large number of long-term projects, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, earlier this week.

Recently, both houses of the Indian parliament had passed the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act (NaBFID) which will create a development finance institution (DFI) that will ensure a steady flow of funds to infrastructure projects in India at a cheaper rate.

The new institution will support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

“The National infra pipeline which was announced in December 2019 has more than 6,500 projects and all working to an estimated cost of ₹111 lakh crore. That is the kind of money required for India’s infra funding and public funding from taxpayer’s money cannot fund that kind of a requirement. If we only depend on taxpayer’s money and government funds, this might take 100 years," said Sitharaman.

The government had allocated ₹20,000 crore in the FY22 budget to capitalize the institution and expects it to create a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion in about three years. As part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the Union government plans to invest ₹111 trillion in 7,671 infrastructure projects in the next four years to 2024.

The Narendra Modi-led government, in the finance budget, decided to increase spending on infrastructure projects in FY22. Capital expenditure of the central government is projected to touch ₹5.54 trillion next fiscal, while it is likely to close at ₹4.4 trillion in the current one, according to budget announcements.

“In India, the corporate bond market is not mature, it’s not deep enough. So, we are in no position to say that the bond market can take care of our financing needs for long-term projects," she further added. “So, through the establishment of this organization, we think the NIP and the kind of funding required for it, this DFI will meet about 8-10% of what is expected. This institution is very unique since it meets the developmental and financial objectives."

