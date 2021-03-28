Govt funds, corp bond market may fall short of financing infra projects

“In India, the corporate bond market is not mature, it’s not deep enough. So, we are in no position to say that the bond market can take care of our financing needs for long-term projects," she further added. “So, through the establishment of this organization, we think the NIP and the kind of funding required for it, this DFI will meet about 8-10% of what is expected. This institution is very unique since it meets the developmental and financial objectives."

