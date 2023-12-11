Govt. has released 75% of interest-free loans meant for states: Pankaj Chaudhary
The government introduced the loan scheme during the Covid-19 outbreak to provide assistance to states, but has since set conditions to nudge administrations to implement specific reforms
NEW DELHI : The government has released about Rs60,104 crore in interest-free, capital expenditure loans to states, out of the Rs80,000 crore earmarked for this fiscal year, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
