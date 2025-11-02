Govt plans unified quality checklist for medical colleges, critical care labs
India is set to implement a unified quality checklist system for its 808 medical colleges, aiming to improve patient safety and education standards. This comprehensive initiative will streamline compliance and enhance healthcare outcomes across the nation.
New Delhi: In a bid to raise the bar for medical education and patient care, the government is preparing a quality overhaul of all 808 medical colleges across India. According to senior officials and documents reviewed by Mint, the health and family welfare ministry is finalizing a unified checklist of standards for medical college hospitals, laboratories, and critical care blocks, a move aimed at harmonizing patient safety and clinical training nationwide.