Govt hikes rubber sector support by 23% to ₹708 cr for next two years
The production of natural rubber would be increased through expanding planted area, accelerating rubber plantation development programmes in non-traditional regions, including the Northeast.
The government has increased financial package for the rubber sector by 23% to ₹708.69 crore from ₹576.41 crore for the next two years to enhance natural rubber production and productivity as well as reduce import dependency in the years to come, a senior official said on Monday.