Govt launches framework to protect consumers from fake, deceptive reviews in e-commerce1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
- The consumers who would review the products will have to first accept the terms and conditions, providing contact information
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday launched a set of rules to protect the consumer interest from fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce. Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has launched the framework that will be applicable to every online platform that have reviews of the consumers. The framework would first be voluntary for compliance by all e-commerce platforms.
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday launched a set of rules to protect the consumer interest from fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce. Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has launched the framework that will be applicable to every online platform that have reviews of the consumers. The framework would first be voluntary for compliance by all e-commerce platforms.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said the standards will have guiding principles as integrity, accuracy, privacy, security, transparency, accessibility and responsiveness. The consumers who would review the products will have to first accept the terms and conditions, providing contact information.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said the standards will have guiding principles as integrity, accuracy, privacy, security, transparency, accessibility and responsiveness. The consumers who would review the products will have to first accept the terms and conditions, providing contact information.
The review administrator will have to ensure the safeguarding personal information and training of the staff. The ministry said, “Once made mandatory, if required, the violation of the standards by any entity may be considered as an unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights and a consumer may submit such grievances to the National Consumer Helpline, Consumer Commissions or the CCPA."
The review administrator will have to ensure the safeguarding personal information and training of the staff. The ministry said, “Once made mandatory, if required, the violation of the standards by any entity may be considered as an unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights and a consumer may submit such grievances to the National Consumer Helpline, Consumer Commissions or the CCPA."
“The standard provides for responsibilities of organization including developing a code of practice, and necessary stipulations for terms and conditions like accessibility, criteria, and ensuring content does not contain financial information etc. The standard also provides for methods for verification of review author through email address, identification by telephone call or SMS, confirming registration by clicking on a link, using captcha system etc. to check traceability and genuineness of the review author," it said.
“The standard provides for responsibilities of organization including developing a code of practice, and necessary stipulations for terms and conditions like accessibility, criteria, and ensuring content does not contain financial information etc. The standard also provides for methods for verification of review author through email address, identification by telephone call or SMS, confirming registration by clicking on a link, using captcha system etc. to check traceability and genuineness of the review author," it said.
For the publication, the content would be reviewed by the review administrator at the time of publication process and after the publication process.
For the publication, the content would be reviewed by the review administrator at the time of publication process and after the publication process.
The standards charted out by the ministry will help build the confidence among the consumers to decide and purchase the goods online.
The standards charted out by the ministry will help build the confidence among the consumers to decide and purchase the goods online.