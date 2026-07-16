Govt lists five new Bills, including MSME and Income-tax amendments, in tentative Monsoon Session agenda

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from 21 July, the government has proposed introducing five new Bills, including measures to amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Act and the income-tax law, according to the tentative legislative agenda released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday.
The proposed legislative business also includes the consideration and passage of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in addition to the five new pieces of legislation. The agenda is tentative and may change during the session.
Among the proposed legislations, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is expected to be closely watched by the industry. According to the bulletin, the Bill seeks to align the MSME Development Act, 2006, with the changing MSME landscape, strengthen the mechanism for addressing delayed payments to micro and small enterprises, provide for enforcement of arbitral awards involving MSMEs, and introduce flexibility for states to decide the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), thereby enabling the formation of more such councils.