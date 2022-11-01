Govt looking at PLI 2.0 for textiles to make it globally competitive: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:28 PM IST
- The PLI 2.0 is being considered to help the textile industry compete with top exporting countries, Piyush Goyal said
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Central government was considering the second phase of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector. The PLI 2.0 is being considered to help the textile industry compete with top exporting countries, Piyush Goyal said. For this purpose, Piyush Goyal has instructed the officials of the ministry to consult with the stakeholders before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0.