Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Central government was considering the second phase of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector. The PLI 2.0 is being considered to help the textile industry compete with top exporting countries, Piyush Goyal said. For this purpose, Piyush Goyal has instructed the officials of the ministry to consult with the stakeholders before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0.

Piyush Goyal has asked the ministry officials to make PLI 2.0 robust. The minister also emphasised that PLI 2.0 would empower the textile sector to make it globally competitive.

Chairing a review meeting of PLI for textiles, Piyush Goyal interacted with beneficiaries and asked the textile industry to strive to move up the value chain and focus on products of high value. Textile industry has immense potential to accelerate job creation, exports and growth, the minister said.

Piyush Goyal also asserted that the sector's USP (unique selling point) should not be restricted to cheap labour, while noting that the workers of the textile sector should be paid well and given social security.

The minister acknowledged the textile sector's inherent capability to create employment and drive both growth and exports and said that textiles was one of the sectors identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an industry with immense potential.

The textile ministry later said, “The minister said that the centre was looking at PLI 2.0 and instructed officials of the ministry to undertake extensive and exhaustive stakeholder consultations before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0."

A total of 49 companies’ representatives and key dignitaries of the ministry attended the meeting chaired by Piyush Goyal.

Under the PLI Textile Part 1, 67 applicants had applied, out of which 64 were selected. Out of these 64 companies, 55 have formed participant companies. The investment is worth ₹19,789 crore. Out of the total investment, ₹1,536 crore has so far been invested, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)