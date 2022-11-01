Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Central government was considering the second phase of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector. The PLI 2.0 is being considered to help the textile industry compete with top exporting countries, Piyush Goyal said. For this purpose, Piyush Goyal has instructed the officials of the ministry to consult with the stakeholders before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0.

