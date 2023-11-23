Govt may go for PLI-like scheme for heavy earth movers
A high-level committee has recommended a five-year incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of this equipment which is largely being imported.
New Delhi: The government may consider introducing a production linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme for heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) and underground mining equipment. A high-level committee has recommended a five-year incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of this equipment which is largely being imported.