Govt may go for PLI-like scheme for heavy earth movers

New Delhi: The government may consider introducing a production linked incentive (PLI)-like scheme for heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) and underground mining equipment. A high-level committee has recommended a five-year incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of this equipment which is largely being imported.

An interdisciplinary high-level committee headed by director (technical), Coal India Ltd (CIL), set up to give recommendations for bolstering domestic manufacturing of HEMM and underground mining equipment, including high wall miners, standard and low-capacity miners, and associated ancillary equipment, has submitted its final report to the coal ministry.

The committee has also recommended that tenders for sourcing mining equipment by domestic coal and mineral mining companies come with a 'make in India' clause.

The equipment used should be standardized to boost domestic manufacturing for captive, commercial mine operators, mine developers and operators, outsourcing contractors and departmental equipment.

Mint had reported on 18 September that the government proposes to give a fillip to heavy mining and construction equipment manufacturing through a new ₹12,000 crore PLI scheme that would aim to reduce import dependence and create jobs in a sector that is key to rapid infrastructure development.

"With a strong commitment to reducing India's dependence on imports and promoting domestic production, the ministry of coal is taking consistent steps to foster indigenous manufacturing capabilities within the coal mining sector. These efforts are closely aligned with the core principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat, driving the Make in India campaign," a coal ministry statement said.

It is projected that coal will remain as the predominant energy source even beyond 2030, and thus, the committee expected a huge requirement of equipment in the next 10 years in the country, both for Opencast mines and Underground mines. The committee comprised representatives from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Railways, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), NLC India Ltd, NTPC, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), BEML, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, GAINWELL, industry associations, and various stakeholders.

Currently, CIL imports high-capacity equipment, such as Electric Rope Shovels, Hydraulic Shovels, Dumpers, Crawler Dozers, Drills, Motor Graders, and Front-End Loaders Wheel Dozer, valued at ₹3500 crore, incurring additional expenses of ₹1,000 crores in customs duty. To curb these imports and boost domestic manufacturing, CIL has devised a strategic plan to phase out imports gradually over the next six years. This approach aims to encourage and develop domestically manufactured equipment. Notably, high-capacity machines are already being procured from domestic manufacturers.

"The objective is to ensure the widespread use of domestically manufactured equipment in coal production, transportation, and monitoring, without compromising productivity. To further advance Make in India, CIL has issued standardization guidelines. This initiative not only stimulates the manufacturing sector but also aligns with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. Promoting indigenous equipment capabilities will lead to a reduction in the breakdown period of imported equipment, which often remains non-operational due to a lack of spare parts," the statement said.

CIL has already started procuring HEMM and advanced continuous miners, capable of remote supervision, with real-time position tracking for increased efficiency and safety. Efforts are underway to promote indigenous production of HEMM. Domestic manufacturers have been identified for the production of mining equipment for both Opencast and Underground mining along with upgradation of technology and capacity.

Additionally, CIL has also introduced Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Load Haul Dump (LHD) units, providing improved ventilation and cost savings. CIL is committed to expanding these technologies, ensuring high recovery, lower costs, and enhanced safety, with potential BEV LHDs in Degree-II mines.

Furthermore, fostering partnerships and collaborative ventures with globally recognized equipment manufacturers is a top priority. The utilization of non-functional and underutilized government infrastructure facilities is also being explored under the Make in India initiative. "This initiative is a testament to India's potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse. By promoting 'Make in India' in HEMM, the coal ministry aims to create a robust ecosystem that supports innovation, empowers workforce and strengthens the economy," the ministry statement said.

