Govt may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found: Report3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Day after police arrested three Marion employees, India may issue an alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins were found in them
India may issue an alert on cough syrup exported by Marion Biotech, whose products have been linked to deaths in Uzbekistan, after tests showed many of the company's drug samples contained toxins, a drug inspector said on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×