The Central government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the 11 November order allowing the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Nalini Sriharan and four other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from the prisons last week after the Supreme Court ordered it owing to their “good behaviour".
Apart from Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan -- a Sri Lankan national -- along with another convict Santhan, also from Sri Lanka, were released from the Vellore prison. Two other Sri Lankan nationals, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, were released from the Puzhal prison in Chennai. All the four were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.
Earlier, another convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, AG Perarivalan, who was set free in May. He and his mother, Arputhammal, received the duo at Puzhal prison.
After walking out of the prison, Nalini Sriharan went to meet Murugan, her husband and became emotional after seeing him coming out.
The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts, who were serving life terms for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that its earlier order releasing another convict AG Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.
She was the longest-serving woman prisoner in the country and was arrested in 1991 when she was 24 years old. She was a stenographer at a private firm when she met Murugan, a member of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991.
Nalini Sriharan also thanked the Central and state governments and all those who had supported her release after decades. "I am delighted and grateful that so many kind-hearted souls supported my release from prison," Nalini said.
