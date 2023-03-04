Govt not in 'crazy rush' to sell everything, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
She was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country will have government-owned professionally run companies in four broad strategic sectors.
The government is not in a "crazy rush" to sell everything and it will continue to have a presence in four strategic sectors, including telecom, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
