Govt okays hydrocarbons pact with Guyana; funding for earth sciences
Guyana has rapidly become a key new player on global energy markets after the discovery of an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil reserves off Guyana’s coast since 2015
The Union cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Guyana to boost cooperation on sourcing of crude oil, refining, natural gas and expanding space for Indian companies in Guyana’s exploration and production sector.
