Govt on 100-day mission to fast-track growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The Union government is embarking on a 100-day mission to fast-track the country’s journey to becoming a developed nation, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said at an event on Monday.

Virtually addressing the second Lokmat Global Economic Convention in London, Goyal said no power can stop India from becoming a developed nation.

The government will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on 15 August to accelerate the country’s development journey and implement the vision of a developed nation, he said.

Goyal also referred to Modi’s five pledges, which he articulated in his 2022 Independence Day speech. These included removing any trace of colonial mindset and taking pride in one’s roots.

On Friday, Modi had in his Independence Day speech focussed on self-reliance, innovation, and citizen empowerment. He also emphasised that indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable the country to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence.

Modi also then urged Indian researchers and the youth to develop jet engines within the country, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant. He also announced then that India will launch Made in India semiconductor chips by the end of 2025, reflecting the nation’s growing strength in critical technology sectors.

In his address, Goyal referred to the global confidence in India’s economic growth, noting experts’ assessment that India is on course to emerge as the world’s most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination.

The minister said this was the result of the ‘make in India’, and self-reliance campaigns, which are strengthening supply chains and building resilience.

The minister said the government was reforming processes to improve the quality of life and the ease of doing business by removing regulatory burdens, reducing compliance requirements, and supporting theindustry's fearless investment.

Goyal said that India has concluded balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, the four nations of the EFTA group (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland) and the UK, and is making rapid progress with other engagements.

He said these efforts are collectively ensuring success for small businesses, farmers and the animal husbandry sector, while protecting the interests of India’s dairy industry and expanding access for Indian goods and services across global markets.