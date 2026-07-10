Govt defends ethanol push: invokes energy needs, farmers, Maruti and Henry Ford

New Delhi: Close on the heels of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari acknowledging that ethanol-blended petrol could indeed reduce vehicle mileage by 3-5%, triggering fresh questions over the economics of the programme, the petroleum ministry on Friday mounted an expansive defence of the country's ethanol blending initiative.
In a statement, the ministry argued that E20, or 20% ethanol-blended, petrol costs more to produce than the pure one, so it cannot be sold cheaper. The ministry also cited benefits for farmers, energy security, and evidence from global and domestic experience.
“Today, the Government purchases ethanol at remunerative prices so that Indian farmers are fairly compensated. Take maize-based ethanol. We have progressively increased its procurement price and today it is around ₹71.86 per litre, even before GST, transportation, storage and depot handling costs," the petroleum ministry said in a statement. Therefore, if international crude oil is trading at around US$70 per barrel, E20 is actually costlier to produce than pure petrol. If crude rises to US$120–130 per barrel, the economics naturally reverse and ethanol becomes even cheaper,” the statement said.