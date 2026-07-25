Govt, pharma industry lean on trade talks to soften Trump’s drug tariff plan

New Delhi: The government and India’s pharmaceutical industry are jointly using the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with the US to press for relief from President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported generic medicines, according to an Indian government official and a pharmaceutical industry representative familiar with the discussions.
The discussions follow Trump’s announcement of a phased tariff regime under which generic drug imports would remain duty-free until August 2028, before attracting tariffs of 100% for a year and 200% thereafter as part of his push to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing in the US.
However, according to the people cited above, New Delhi sees the announcement as part of Washington’s negotiating strategy in the broader trade talks rather than a final policy.