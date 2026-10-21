India to build access-controlled ring roads, bypasses to curb urban congestion

Mint reported in June that the government planned a ₹2 trillion programme to develop a 10,000-km network of ring roads and bypasses around 400-500 cities and towns, initially targeting urban centres with populations of 500,000 or more before expanding the coverage to cities and towns with populations of 100,000 or more. Smaller towns in northeastern and hilly states may also be considered on a case-by-case basis. The broader initiative seeks to separate through traffic from local traffic and ease congestion on national highways passing through urban centres.