India to build access-controlled ring roads, bypasses to curb urban congestion

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has finalized a revised decongestion policy mandating that national highway projects undertaken for urban decongestion be developed as fully access-controlled corridors with a minimum four-lane configuration and closed tolling facilities. The aim is to preserve highway speeds of 100-120 kmph, separate long-distance passenger and freight traffic from local movement, and prevent unregulated roadside development from eroding the benefits of public investment, according to the policy that was notified last month. Mint has reviewed the policy.