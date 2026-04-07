New Delhi: The government is working on an ambitious plan to encourage consumer goods makers to use biodegradable sachets to reduce plastic litter, curb soil pollution, and prevent drain blockages.
Centre eyes eco-friendly sachets to tackle plastic litter surge
SummaryThis comes against the backdrop of the government’s ban on single-use plastic and assumes significance as India generates around 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Of this, around 40% of plastic waste is littered and remains uncollected.
New Delhi: The government is working on an ambitious plan to encourage consumer goods makers to use biodegradable sachets to reduce plastic litter, curb soil pollution, and prevent drain blockages.