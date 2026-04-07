Centre eyes eco-friendly sachets to tackle plastic litter surge

New Delhi: The government is working on an ambitious plan to encourage consumer goods makers to use biodegradable sachets to reduce plastic litter, curb soil pollution, and prevent drain blockages.
New Delhi: The government is working on an ambitious plan to encourage consumer goods makers to use biodegradable sachets to reduce plastic litter, curb soil pollution, and prevent drain blockages.
The Department of Consumer Affairs' plan involves transitioning a wide range of sachet-based products to eco-friendly packaging by developing plastic-free, biodegradable alternatives for one of the most widely used packaging formats in the country, two people aware of the matter said.
The Department of Consumer Affairs' plan involves transitioning a wide range of sachet-based products to eco-friendly packaging by developing plastic-free, biodegradable alternatives for one of the most widely used packaging formats in the country, two people aware of the matter said.
“The plan involves engaging all stakeholders and encouraging them to adopt it step by step, starting with a few products on a pilot basis,” said the first of the two persons cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.
“To start with, the ministry has planned to work towards replacing sachets used for pan masala and gutkha, which are a key contributor to littering in both urban and rural areas,” said this person.
While their low cost and convenience have made plastic sachets a staple, the small packs also represent one of the largest sources of plastic litter, as their size and multi-layered composition make them extremely difficult to collect and recycle.
This comes against the backdrop of the government’s ban on single-use plastic and assumes significance as India generates around 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Of this, around 40% of plastic waste is littered and remains uncollected.
Sachets are used across many product categories including personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, face wash, body wash, pan masala, gutkha, instant coffee, spices, sauces, dairy whitener, detergent powder, dishwashing liquid and floor cleaners.
Pan masala and gutkha are widely consumed across India and largely sold in small sachets (typically under 10 g). Designed for strength, moisture protection and shelf life, these sachets are among the highest-volume single-use packaging formats, with tens of billions produced annually.
“Manufacturers shifted to multi-layered paper-based laminates to comply, but these sachets remain non-biodegradable and difficult to collect or recycle due to their small size and mixed materials,” the first person said, adding that many end up as litter in streets, drains, fields and water bodies. “The continued use of plastic-based adhesives, especially in the informal sector, further weakens the rules.”
“This calls for biodegradable, plastic-free and scalable sachet alternatives for pan masala, gutkha and other consumer goods widely used in sachets.”
Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs, and packaged goods makers such as Procter and Gamble, Hindustan Unilever and ITC remained unanswered till press time.
A senior executive at a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company said that the transition is doable, but the key issue is how to manage the higher costs, as biodegradable sachets are more expensive than plastic ones. “We look forward to guidance from the ministry on developing cost-effective alternatives,” the industry executive said on the condition of anonymity.
Environmental experts are of the view that the government's move to experiment with biodegradable packaging for sachets is a crucial intervention.
“The 'sachet economy' has deeply penetrated rural India; however, without adequate municipal waste collection infrastructure to handle the fallout, these unrecyclable plastics end up choking our countryside,” said Harjeet Singh, founding director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.
“They contaminate agricultural fields, block drainage systems, and pollute local waterways. Shifting to biodegradable alternatives directly tackles this unmanaged waste crisis at its source and protects our most vulnerable ecosystems,” said Singh.
The government’s focus is on developing biodegradable sachets that can break down under ambient conditions across soil, freshwater and marine environments, while remaining food-grade and compliant with plastic restrictions, said the second person.
“At the same time, they must match existing formats in strength, moisture and aroma barriers, and shelf-life, and be scalable and cost-effective for industry adoption,” this person addded.
However, a packaging expert said that making fully biodegradable sachets has many challenges, such as maintaining the shelf life of products and keeping it air tight.
For small volumes or specific retail segments, biodegradable sachets may work, but not for FMCG companies, as products need to be transported across different parts of the country and must maintain a minimum shelf life of three months, said Ravi Singh Awadhwanshi, advisor and senior consultant (visiting), product packaging development at 4P Centre, a Maharashtra-based packaging consultancy firm.
“Pan masala and gutkha sachets use LDPE (low-density polyethylene for sealing and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) to block moisture and vapours, making it difficult to develop fully biodegradable alternatives.”
As per the IMARC Group, the pan masala market in India stood at ₹48,455.9 crore in 2025 and is expected to swell to ₹67,034.8 crore by 2034.