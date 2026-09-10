New Delhi: India plans to bring all sterile drug products under a central licensing system, tightening oversight of injectables and other medicines, after about 240 injection samples were found to be not of standard quality in fiscal 2026, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
Govt plans central licensing for all sterile drugs after quality lapses
SummaryThe move is significant for India’s generic injectable industry, where manufacturing lapses can pose a more immediate risk to patients than defects in medicines taken orally.
New Delhi: India plans to bring all sterile drug products under a central licensing system, tightening oversight of injectables and other medicines, after about 240 injection samples were found to be not of standard quality in fiscal 2026, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.