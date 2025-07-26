That rust bucket on wheels may cost a fortune in insurance, re-registration
Summary
For long, Indians have kept cars for decades until they could run no more. As pollution concerns rise, the government is looking to make it costly for them to do so.
The Centre is weighing higher fees to insure and re-register older cars, two officials aware of the discussions said, targeting so-called end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) that guzzle fuel and dirty the air.
