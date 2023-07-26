Govt plans nationwide events under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign in August1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The Indian government will launch the 21-day campaign on 9 August
New Delhi: On the anniversary of the “Quit India Movement" on 9 August, the government will launch a 21-day campaign — “Meri Maati, Mera Desh" — as a culminating event of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", in which soil collected from different parts of the country in August will be used to develop a garden along the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
