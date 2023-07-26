New Delhi: On the anniversary of the “Quit India Movement" on 9 August, the government will launch a 21-day campaign — “Meri Maati, Mera Desh" — as a culminating event of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", in which soil collected from different parts of the country in August will be used to develop a garden along the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Events have been planned at the panchayat, village, block, urban local body, and state and national levels, respectively. The panchayat-level programmes will be organised between August 9 and 15.

A review meeting about the preparation of different programmes under the event Meri Maati Mera Desh was held today, jointly under the chairpersonship of Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Rural Development and Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs. Senior officials from all the States/UTs participated in the meeting.

Rajivlochan detailed the outline of the event. She further shared that the programmes of this event should be planned well in advance and be organized during 9-15 August,2023.

“The selected youths from about 7,500 blocks will assemble at Kartavya Path, Delhi. They will be carrying mitti (soil) from all the villages/Gram Panchayats of their States in the mega event to be organized in the month of August, 2023. The Amrit Vatika to be constructed at Kartavaya Path as an outcome of Vasudha Vandan will have indigenous plants and Shilaphalakam," she said.

Singh emphasized the importance of VasudhaVandan and Shilaphalakam (memorial plaque). He highlighted that each Gram Panchayat/village will renew and replenish mother earth by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species under VasudhaVandan.

Singh added that the VasudhaVandan programme may be carried out at the site of Amrit Sarovar or any water body or otherwise public places such as schools, gram panchayat bhawans or any appropriate place decided by the gram panchayat.

“The fundamental aspect of the programme is to express heartfelt attitude towards all the veers who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation," the secretary said.

He requested all the states/UTs to ensure Jan Bhagidari and the people from all walks of life to participate in large numbers.