India is planning a major push to increase the share of electric cooking stoves in its kitchens, as a shortage of cooking gas triggered by the West Asia war continues to hit households. The plan may involve bringing in multilateral financial institutions to arrange zero-interest loans through state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).
Govt plans push for electric stoves to reduce LPG dependence
SummaryState-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is considering introduction of an interest subvention component to make electric cooktops available for economically weaker sections. The NECP scheme currently has no such provision.
India is planning a major push to increase the share of electric cooking stoves in its kitchens, as a shortage of cooking gas triggered by the West Asia war continues to hit households. The plan may involve bringing in multilateral financial institutions to arrange zero-interest loans through state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).