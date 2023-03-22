Govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

Govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
The Indian government has proposed to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in HAL
India is planning to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The stake sale would be valued at 28.67 billion Indian rupees ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
