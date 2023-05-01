Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani representing the Central government, has informed the Supreme Court that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition law. Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it was reconstructing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Centre has also told the Supreme Court that the consultations on the review of Section 124A are at the final stages.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the government has initiated the process to reexamine section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

The next hearing on the sedition law in the Supreme Court has been posted in the second week of August.