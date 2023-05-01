Govt ‘re-examining’ colonial-era sedition law, Centre informs Supreme Court

Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani representing the Central government, has informed the Supreme Court that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition law. Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it was reconstructing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Centre has also told the Supreme Court that the consultations on the review of Section 124A are at the final stages.

