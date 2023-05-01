Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / Govt ‘re-examining’ colonial-era sedition law, Centre informs Supreme Court

Govt ‘re-examining’ colonial-era sedition law, Centre informs Supreme Court

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST Livemint
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Centre informs Supreme Court that it has initiated the process of re-examining Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition

Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani representing the Central government, has informed the Supreme Court that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition law. Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it was reconstructing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Centre has also told the Supreme Court that the consultations on the review of Section 124A are at the final stages.

Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani representing the Central government, has informed the Supreme Court that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition law. Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it was reconstructing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Centre has also told the Supreme Court that the consultations on the review of Section 124A are at the final stages.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the government has initiated the process to reexamine section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the government has initiated the process to reexamine section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

The next hearing on the sedition law in the Supreme Court has been posted in the second week of August.

The next hearing on the sedition law in the Supreme Court has been posted in the second week of August.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.