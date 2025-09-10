From schemes to strategy: Government readies mid-term review amid global headwinds
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 10 Sept 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
A bevy of central schemes and programmes, all meant to enhance welfare and usher in prosperity. But are they all working well? Do some schemes need more money, and do funds need to be reallocated in others? The Union finance ministry is set to find out, in an exercise starting next month.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre will shortly begin a mid-term review of its key economic and welfare programmes to fuel growth and spark job creation, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story